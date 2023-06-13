The Texas Rangers (41-24) and the Los Angeles Angels (37-31) will match up on Tuesday, June 13 at Globe Life Field, with Cody Bradford getting the nod for the Rangers and Jaime Barria taking the hill for the Angels. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

The Rangers have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Angels (+105). The total for the contest is listed at 10 runs.

Rangers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Bradford - TEX (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Barria - LAA (2-2, 2.08 ERA)

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 24, or 66.7%, of the 36 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have a 23-11 record (winning 67.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and finished 4-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Angels have been victorious in 15, or 51.7%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Angels have won 11 of 23 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Angels had a record of 3-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mitch Garver 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+150) Josh Jung 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+150) Corey Seager 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+130)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1400 6th 2nd Win AL West +110 - 2nd

