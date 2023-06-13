Tuesday's game between the Texas Rangers (41-24) and Los Angeles Angels (37-31) matching up at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 7-6 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET on June 13.

The Rangers will give the nod to Cody Bradford and the Angels will counter with Jaime Barria (2-2, 2.08 ERA).

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 7, Angels 6.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Rangers are 3-1-0 against the spread.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 36 times this season and won 24, or 66.7%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 23-11 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas leads MLB with 406 runs scored this season.

The Rangers' 3.76 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule