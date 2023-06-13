Rangers vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 13
Tuesday's game between the Texas Rangers (41-24) and Los Angeles Angels (37-31) matching up at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 7-6 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET on June 13.
The Rangers will give the nod to Cody Bradford and the Angels will counter with Jaime Barria (2-2, 2.08 ERA).
Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 7, Angels 6.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 10 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.
- Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Over their last 10 games, the Rangers are 3-1-0 against the spread.
- The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 36 times this season and won 24, or 66.7%, of those games.
- Texas has a record of 23-11 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas leads MLB with 406 runs scored this season.
- The Rangers' 3.76 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 7
|Cardinals
|L 1-0
|Jon Gray vs Jack Flaherty
|June 9
|@ Rays
|L 8-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Tyler Glasnow
|June 10
|@ Rays
|W 8-4
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Taj Bradley
|June 11
|@ Rays
|L 7-3
|Martín Pérez vs Shane McClanahan
|June 12
|Angels
|L 9-6
|Dane Dunning vs Tyler Anderson
|June 13
|Angels
|-
|Cody Bradford vs Jaime Barria
|June 14
|Angels
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Reid Detmers
|June 15
|Angels
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Shohei Ohtani
|June 16
|Blue Jays
|-
|Martín Pérez vs TBA
|June 17
|Blue Jays
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Kevin Gausman
|June 18
|Blue Jays
|-
|Jon Gray vs Chris Bassitt
