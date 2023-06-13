Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver (hitting .229 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI), battle starter Jaime Barria and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-6) against the Angels.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Jaime Barria
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver has three doubles, three home runs and five walks while batting .267.
- In 69.2% of his 13 games this season, Garver has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 13 games played this season, and in 6.0% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year, Garver has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six of 13 games (46.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|3
|.324
|AVG
|.000
|.375
|OBP
|.200
|.649
|SLG
|.000
|6
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|0
|12/3
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.24 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 73 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Angels are sending Barria (2-2) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.08 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 2.08 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .186 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.