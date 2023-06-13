The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras and his .618 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jaime Barria and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Angels.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Angels Starter: Jaime Barria

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .302 with 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 17 walks.

Taveras has reached base via a hit in 32 games this year (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (7.8%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.5% of his games this year, Taveras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 24 of 51 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 31 .275 AVG .318 .342 OBP .377 .406 SLG .509 5 XBH 13 2 HR 3 9 RBI 17 20/6 K/BB 19/11 3 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings