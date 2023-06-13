Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13 features the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers squaring off at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 3-1 in the series. The Golden Knights are favored (-200) against the Panthers (+165).

Before watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which team will secure the win in Tuesday's Stanley Cup Final action.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Golden Knights 4, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-200)

Golden Knights (-200) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-1.9)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have a 51-22-9 record overall, with a 16-11-27 record in contests that have gone to overtime.

Vegas is 25-8-7 (57 points) in its 40 games decided by one goal.

In the 13 games this season the Golden Knights recorded only one goal, they went 1-10-2 (four points).

Vegas has scored exactly two goals in 22 games this season (4-11-7 record, 15 points).

The Golden Knights have scored at least three goals in 66 games (61-3-2, 124 points).

In the 30 games when Vegas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it picked up 45 points after finishing 22-7-1.

In the 47 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Vegas is 34-7-6 (74 points).

The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in 49 games. The Golden Knights finished 27-18-4 in those contests (58 points).

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a record of 42-32-8 this season and are 13-8-21 in overtime contests.

Florida has earned 51 points (22-7-7) in its 36 games decided by one goal.

Across the 11 games this season the Panthers finished with only one goal, they have earned five points.

Florida has seven points (3-17-1) when scoring two goals this season.

The Panthers have scored at least three goals 69 times, earning 106 points from those matchups (50-13-6).

Florida has scored a lone power-play goal in 41 games this season and has recorded 54 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Florida has posted a record of 29-26-3 (61 points).

The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in 39 games. The Panthers finished 25-11-3 in those contests (53 points).

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 15th 31.6 Shots 36.9 1st 13th 31 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 18th 20.3% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 19th 77.4% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

