Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will look to get to Tyler Anderson when he starts for the Los Angeles Angels on Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are eighth in baseball with 84 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Texas' .456 slugging percentage ranks fourth-best in MLB.

The Rangers' .274 batting average leads the majors.

Texas has the top offense in MLB play, scoring 6.3 runs per game (400 total runs).

The Rangers have a league-leading .342 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 14th in baseball.

Texas' pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in the majors (1.186).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Dane Dunning (5-1 with a 2.52 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his seventh of the season.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Dunning is looking to record his third quality start of the season in this matchup.

Dunning will try to last five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He's averaging 3.8 innings per outing.

In seven of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Cardinals W 6-4 Home Dane Dunning Matthew Liberatore 6/7/2023 Cardinals L 1-0 Home Jon Gray Jack Flaherty 6/9/2023 Rays L 8-3 Away Andrew Heaney Tyler Glasnow 6/10/2023 Rays W 8-4 Away Nathan Eovaldi Taj Bradley 6/11/2023 Rays L 7-3 Away Martín Pérez Shane McClanahan 6/12/2023 Angels - Home Dane Dunning Tyler Anderson 6/13/2023 Angels - Home Jon Gray Jaime Barria 6/14/2023 Angels - Home Andrew Heaney Reid Detmers 6/15/2023 Angels - Home Nathan Eovaldi Shohei Ohtani 6/16/2023 Blue Jays - Home Martín Pérez - 6/17/2023 Blue Jays - Home Dane Dunning Kevin Gausman

