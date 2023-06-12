Rangers vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 12
Monday's game between the Texas Rangers (41-23) and the Los Angeles Angels (36-31) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:05 PM on June 12.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Dane Dunning (5-1) to the mound, while Tyler Anderson (3-1) will get the nod for the Angels.
Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Angels 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Angels Player Props
Rangers Performance Insights
- In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Rangers have a record of 4-2.
- Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Over their last 10 games, the Rangers are 3-1-0 against the spread.
- This season, the Rangers have won 24 out of the 35 games, or 68.6%, in which they've been favored.
- Texas is 16-4 this season when entering a game favored by -160 or more on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas leads MLB with 400 runs scored this season.
- The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 6
|Cardinals
|W 6-4
|Dane Dunning vs Matthew Liberatore
|June 7
|Cardinals
|L 1-0
|Jon Gray vs Jack Flaherty
|June 9
|@ Rays
|L 8-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Tyler Glasnow
|June 10
|@ Rays
|W 8-4
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Taj Bradley
|June 11
|@ Rays
|L 7-3
|Martín Pérez vs Shane McClanahan
|June 12
|Angels
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Tyler Anderson
|June 13
|Angels
|-
|Jon Gray vs Jaime Barria
|June 14
|Angels
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Reid Detmers
|June 15
|Angels
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Shohei Ohtani
|June 16
|Blue Jays
|-
|Martín Pérez vs TBA
|June 17
|Blue Jays
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Kevin Gausman
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.