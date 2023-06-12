Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Nate Lowe -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the hill, on June 12 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .272 with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 32 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 79th in the league in slugging.
- Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 76.6% of his games this season (49 of 64), with more than one hit 16 times (25.0%).
- In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (10.9%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Lowe has driven home a run in 28 games this year (43.8%), including more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 32 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|34
|.287
|AVG
|.259
|.371
|OBP
|.338
|.496
|SLG
|.374
|14
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|16
|29/15
|K/BB
|34/17
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.25 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels will send Anderson (3-1) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.62 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander went five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 5.62 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .284 to his opponents.
