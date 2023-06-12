On Monday, Marcus Semien (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas in OBP (.361), slugging percentage (.487) and OPS (.848) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.

In 81.3% of his games this season (52 of 64), Semien has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (34.4%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 14.1% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Semien has had an RBI in 33 games this year (51.6%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (18.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 64.1% of his games this season (41 of 64), with two or more runs 11 times (17.2%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 34 .301 AVG .292 .360 OBP .362 .455 SLG .514 14 XBH 17 2 HR 7 18 RBI 33 17/12 K/BB 28/16 3 SB 4

Angels Pitching Rankings