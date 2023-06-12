Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.387 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .310 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and eight walks.
- Duran has gotten a hit in 30 of 46 games this year (65.2%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (30.4%).
- In 15.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Duran has had at least one RBI in 34.8% of his games this season (16 of 46), with two or more RBI eight times (17.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (43.5%), including four multi-run games (8.7%).
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|21
|.392
|AVG
|.235
|.444
|OBP
|.279
|.662
|SLG
|.370
|10
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|10
|12/7
|K/BB
|25/1
|1
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 72 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Anderson (3-1) takes the mound for the Angels in his 12th start of the season. He has a 5.62 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.62, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .284 against him.
