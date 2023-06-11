In the series rubber match on Sunday, June 11, Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (47-20) match up with Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (41-22). The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

The favored Rays have -190 moneyline odds against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +155. An 8-run total has been set for this game.

Rangers vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan - TB (9-1, 2.02 ERA) vs Martin Perez - TEX (6-1, 3.97 ERA)

Rangers vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 58 times and won 43, or 74.1%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Rays have a 15-2 record (winning 88.2% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 8-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total three times.

The Rangers have won in 14, or 58.3%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rangers have played as an underdog of +155 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nate Lowe 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240) Corey Seager 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Josh Jung 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+225) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+250)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1600 6th 2nd Win AL West +120 - 2nd

