The finals at the French Open will feature Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud going toe to toe for the tournament title on Sunday, June 11 in Paris, France.

Novak Djokovic vs. Casper Ruud Date and TV Info

Round: Final

Final Date: Sunday, June 11

Sunday, June 11 TV Channel: NBC

NBC (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Djokovic vs. Ruud Matchup Info

In the semifinals on Friday, Djokovic beat Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

In his last tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia), Djokovic made a run before losing to Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in the quarterfinals 2-6, 6-4, 2-6 on May 17.

Ruud won 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 against Alexander Zverev in the semifinals on Friday.

On May 25, Ruud was defeated by No. 54-ranked Nicolas Jarry, 6-3, 6-7, 5-7, in the quarterfinal of the Gonet Geneva Open, his most recent tournament.

When these two players have met on the court, Djokovic has compiled four wins, while Ruud has zero. In their last match on November 20, 2022, Djokovic got it done with a 7-5, 6-3 win.

Djokovic has won eight sets against Ruud, good for a 100.0% winning percentage, while Ruud has taken home zero sets.

Djokovic and Ruud have gone head to head in 82 games, and it's been Djokovic who has come out on top, claiming 51 of them. Ruud has won 31 games.

Djokovic vs. Ruud Odds and Probabilities

Novak Djokovic Casper Ruud -450 Odds to Win Match +350 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 22.2% 60.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.5

