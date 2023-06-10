On Saturday, Robbie Grossman (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

  • Grossman is hitting .237 with eight doubles, six home runs and 21 walks.
  • In 34 of 53 games this season (64.2%) Grossman has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (15.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in six games this year (11.3%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Grossman has had at least one RBI in 32.1% of his games this season (17 of 53), with two or more RBI nine times (17.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 25 games this year (47.2%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 26
.267 AVG .208
.330 OBP .300
.422 SLG .333
8 XBH 6
3 HR 3
19 RBI 12
25/10 K/BB 31/11
0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.53).
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
  • Bradley makes the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 22-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .248 to his opponents.
