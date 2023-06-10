Rangers vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 10
Saturday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (47-19) versus the Texas Rangers (40-22) at Tropicana Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rays. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on June 10.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Taj Bradley (4-2) to the mound, while Nathan Eovaldi (8-2) will take the ball for the Rangers.
Rangers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Rangers vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rays 6, Rangers 5.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 games, the Rangers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- When it comes to the total, Texas and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Rangers' ATS record is 4-1-0 over their last 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in five of those games).
- The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (56.5%) in those games.
- Texas has a mark of 9-9 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Texas scores the most runs in baseball (389 total, 6.3 per game).
- The Rangers have the fifth-best ERA (3.65) in the majors this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 4
|Mariners
|W 12-3
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Bryce Miller
|June 5
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Martín Pérez vs Adam Wainwright
|June 6
|Cardinals
|W 6-4
|Dane Dunning vs Matthew Liberatore
|June 7
|Cardinals
|L 1-0
|Jon Gray vs Jack Flaherty
|June 9
|@ Rays
|L 8-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Tyler Glasnow
|June 10
|@ Rays
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Taj Bradley
|June 11
|@ Rays
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Shane McClanahan
|June 12
|Angels
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Tyler Anderson
|June 13
|Angels
|-
|Jon Gray vs Jaime Barria
|June 14
|Angels
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Reid Detmers
|June 15
|Angels
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Shohei Ohtani
