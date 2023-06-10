From June 8-11, Lee Hodges will hit the course at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Canada to compete in the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. It's a par-72 that spans 7,264 yards, with a purse of $9,000,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a bet on Hodges at the RBC Canadian Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Lee Hodges Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Hodges has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Hodges has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Hodges has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five events.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Hodges has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Hodges has qualified for the weekend three times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 32 -5 279 0 20 0 2 $2.3M

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

The most recent time Hodges played this event was in 2022, and he finished 48th.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,301 yards, 37 yards longer than the 7,264-yard par 72 at this week's event.

The average course Hodges has played in the past year has been 33 yards longer than the 7,264 yards Oakdale Golf & Country Club will be at for this event.

Hodges' Last Time Out

Hodges was in the 76th percentile on par 3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday ranked in the 65th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.14).

On the 16 par-5 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Hodges was better than 61% of the field (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Hodges shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the other competitors averaged 1.2).

On the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Hodges recorded four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 3.3).

Hodges had fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 4.5 on the 40 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

In that most recent outing, Hodges had a bogey or worse on seven of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Hodges ended The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.8) with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Hodges carded one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.7.

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

72 / 7,264 yards Hodges Odds to Win: +6000

