The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Tropicana Field

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager has 12 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .325.

In 24 of 31 games this season (77.4%) Seager has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (38.7%).

In 19.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Seager has had an RBI in 15 games this season (48.4%), including eight multi-RBI outings (25.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 13 of 31 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 13 .386 AVG .245 .430 OBP .317 .671 SLG .434 12 XBH 6 4 HR 2 17 RBI 12 12/7 K/BB 13/6 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings