The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Corey Seager At The Plate

  • Seager has 12 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .325.
  • In 24 of 31 games this season (77.4%) Seager has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (38.7%).
  • In 19.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Seager has had an RBI in 15 games this season (48.4%), including eight multi-RBI outings (25.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 13 of 31 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 13
.386 AVG .245
.430 OBP .317
.671 SLG .434
12 XBH 6
4 HR 2
17 RBI 12
12/7 K/BB 13/6
0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 3.53 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up 66 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • Bradley (4-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season.
  • In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander went five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 22-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.60, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.
