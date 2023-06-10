Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Adolis Garcia -- hitting .368 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the mound, on June 10 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 21 walks while batting .268.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 59th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 37 of 61 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has hit a home run in 19.7% of his games in 2023 (12 of 61), and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 44.3% of his games this season, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 31 of 61 games this season, and more than once 12 times.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|31
|.312
|AVG
|.230
|.369
|OBP
|.292
|.651
|SLG
|.377
|15
|XBH
|10
|11
|HR
|4
|32
|RBI
|20
|24/9
|K/BB
|40/12
|1
|SB
|4
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.53 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- The Rays will send Bradley (4-2) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander went five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 22-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.60, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .248 against him.
