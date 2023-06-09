You can find player prop bet odds for Wander Franco, Marcus Semien and others on the Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers ahead of their matchup at 6:40 PM ET on Friday at Tropicana Field.

Rangers vs. Rays Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Semien Stats

Semien has 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 28 walks and 50 RBI (76 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.

He's slashing .299/.367/.496 on the season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 6 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 3 4-for-6 4 1 3 9 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 10 doubles, 15 home runs, 20 walks and 52 RBI (62 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a .272/.329/.513 slash line on the season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 7 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 6 4-for-4 1 1 1 7 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 4 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Tyler Glasnow Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Glasnow Stats

The Rays' Tyler Glasnow will make his third start of the season.

Glasnow Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Jun. 3 5.1 4 1 1 6 3 vs. Dodgers May. 27 4.1 5 3 3 8 1

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Franco Stats

Franco has 19 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 23 walks and 30 RBI (72 total hits). He has stolen 22 bases.

He's slashing .303/.366/.487 on the season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jun. 8 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Twins Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jun. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Jun. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Red Sox Jun. 3 3-for-5 2 0 0 5 1

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has put up 62 hits with 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 34 runs.

He has a .316/.410/.566 slash line on the year.

Diaz has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with two doubles, two walks and four RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Twins Jun. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Red Sox Jun. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 at Red Sox Jun. 4 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 at Red Sox Jun. 3 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 at Red Sox Jun. 3 2-for-5 0 0 2 4

