How to Watch the Rangers vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 9
The Tampa Bay Rays and Luke Raley will take on the Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.
Rangers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank ninth in Major League Baseball with 79 home runs.
- Texas ranks fourth in the majors with a .458 team slugging percentage.
- The Rangers lead baseball with a .277 batting average.
- Texas has scored the most runs (386) in baseball so far this year.
- The Rangers have the best on-base percentage (.344) in baseball this year.
- The Rangers rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.
- Texas averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.58 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.
- The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.172 as a pitching staff, which is the second-best in baseball this season.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Andrew Heaney (4-3) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 12th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in three innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.
- Heaney has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/3/2023
|Mariners
|W 16-6
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Bryan Woo
|6/4/2023
|Mariners
|W 12-3
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Bryce Miller
|6/5/2023
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Adam Wainwright
|6/6/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-4
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Matthew Liberatore
|6/7/2023
|Cardinals
|L 1-0
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Jack Flaherty
|6/9/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Tyler Glasnow
|6/10/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Taj Bradley
|6/11/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Shane McClanahan
|6/12/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Tyler Anderson
|6/13/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Jaime Barria
|6/14/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Reid Detmers
