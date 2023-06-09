The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (.243 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has 10 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 13 walks while batting .295.

In 63.8% of his games this season (30 of 47), Taveras has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (27.7%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 6.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Taveras has had at least one RBI in 27.7% of his games this year (13 of 47), with two or more RBI six times (12.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 44.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.6%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 15 .259 AVG .315 .333 OBP .373 .407 SLG .444 2 XBH 6 1 HR 0 1 RBI 9 11/2 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings