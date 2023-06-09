Daniil Medvedev 2023 Libema Open Odds
Daniil Medvedev begins the Libema Open following his French Open came to a close with a defeat to Thiago Seyboth Wild in the round of 128. Medvedev's opening match is against Adrian Mannarino (in the round of 16). Medvedev's odds are tops in the field at +200 to win this tournament at Autotron Rosmalen.
Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Libema Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.
Medvedev at the 2023 Libema Open
- Next Round: Round of 16
- Tournament Dates: June 9-18
- Venue: Autotron Rosmalen
- Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Medvedev's Next Match
In his opener at the Libema Open, on Thursday, June 15 (at 6:30 AM ET) in the round of 16, Medvedev will meet Mannarino.
Medvedev has current moneyline odds of -450 to win his next matchup versus Mannarino. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Daniil Medvedev Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +600
- US Open odds to win: +400
- Libema Open odds to win: +200
Want to bet on Medvedev? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Medvedev Stats
- Medvedev last played on May 30, 2023, a 6-7, 7-6, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 defeat by No. 172-ranked Seyboth Wild in the Round of 128 of the French Open.
- Medvedev is 63-14 over the past year, with seven tournament titles.
- Medvedev is 5-2 on grass over the past year.
- In his 77 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Medvedev has averaged 22.1 games.
- Medvedev, over the past year, has played seven matches on grass, and 20.0 games per match.
- As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Medvedev has won 85.1% of his games on serve, and 33.7% on return.
- Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Medvedev has won 88.6% of his games on serve and 20.0% on return.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.