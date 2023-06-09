The Libema Open field is shrinking in Rosmalen, Netherlands, as Adrian Mannarino plays in a quarterfinal against Jordan Thompson. Mannarino's odds to win this tournament at Autotron Rosmalen are +2200.

Mannarino at the 2023 Libema Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Mannarino's Next Match

Mannarino has reached the quarterfinals, where he will face Thompson on Friday, June 16 at 6:30 AM ET (after beating Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 6-4, 6-2).

Mannarino Stats

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Mannarino defeated No. 3-ranked Medvedev, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Mannarino has won one of his 26 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 27-26.

In three tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, Mannarino has gone 1-3.

Over the past year (across all court surfaces), Mannarino has played 53 matches and 24.4 games per match.

On grass, Mannarino has played four matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 31.0 games per match while winning 44.4% of games.

Mannarino, over the past 12 months, has won 77.8% of his service games and 20.7% of his return games.

Mannarino has claimed 77.0% of his service games on grass over the past 12 months and 12.7% of his return games.

