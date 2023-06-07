The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras and his .525 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has 10 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 13 walks while hitting .297.

In 30 of 46 games this season (65.2%) Taveras has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (28.3%).

Looking at the 46 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (6.5%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Taveras has had at least one RBI in 28.3% of his games this season (13 of 46), with more than one RBI six times (13.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 21 times this year (45.7%), including five games with multiple runs (10.9%).

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 15 .259 AVG .315 .333 OBP .373 .407 SLG .444 2 XBH 6 1 HR 0 1 RBI 9 11/2 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 18 GP 28 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (71.4%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (32.1%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (46.4%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.6%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (28.6%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings