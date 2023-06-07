On Wednesday, Josh Smith (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Texas Rangers face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .217 with four doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
  • Smith has gotten a hit in 16 of 38 games this season (42.1%), including three multi-hit games (7.9%).
  • Looking at the 38 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (7.9%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In four games this year, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 34.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.5%.

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
.095 AVG .263
.345 OBP .391
.095 SLG .474
0 XBH 4
0 HR 2
0 RBI 3
8/5 K/BB 15/4
0 SB 1
Home Away
17 GP 21
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (47.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (14.3%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.5%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (14.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.26 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
  • Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.55 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.55), 66th in WHIP (1.516), and 32nd in K/9 (9.1).
