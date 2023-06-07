Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cardinals - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Josh Jung (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is hitting .292 with 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 21st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 66th and he is 18th in slugging.
- Jung has had a hit in 43 of 57 games this year (75.4%), including multiple hits 19 times (33.3%).
- In 10 games this season, he has hit a home run (17.5%, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Jung has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (33.3%), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (19.3%).
- In 50.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (21.1%).
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.302
|AVG
|.194
|.353
|OBP
|.234
|.587
|SLG
|.361
|8
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|11
|23/5
|K/BB
|24/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|31
|19 (73.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (77.4%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (32.3%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (51.6%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (16.1%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (35.5%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.26 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
- Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.55 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 63 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.55), 66th in WHIP (1.516), and 32nd in K/9 (9.1).
