Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits
Arike Ogunbowale will lead the Dallas Wings (3-3) into a home game against the Phoenix Mercury (1-3) at College Park Center on Wednesday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.
In its last game, Dallas fell short of victory by a final score of 80-74 against Connecticut. The Wings were led by Satou Sabally's 26 points, 14 rebounds and three steals and Crystal Dangerfield's 13 points. With a final score of 99-93, Phoenix lost to Los Angeles the last time out. Brittney Griner led the team (24 PTS, 11 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 53.8 FG%).
Wings vs. Mercury Game Time and Info
- Who's the favorite?: Wings (-185 to win)
- Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+150 to win)
- What's the spread?: Wings (-4.5)
- What's the over/under?: 167.5
- When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas
- TV: BSSWX and AZFamily
Wings Season Stats
- The Wings have been lifted by their offense, as they rank second-best in the WNBA by scoring 85.0 points per game. They rank eighth in the league in points allowed (84.5 per contest).
- Dallas ranks sixth in the WNBA with 36.3 rebounds per contest, but it is allowing 38.5 rebounds per game, which ranks second-worst in the league.
- The Wings are delivering only 17.5 assists per game, which ranks third-worst in the league.
- When it comes to turnovers, it's been a dominant stretch for Dallas, who is averaging 12.5 turnovers per game (third-best in WNBA) and forcing 15.8 turnovers per contest (second-best).
- The Wings rank second-worst in the WNBA with a 32.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, but they've helped offset that by ranking second-best in the league with 8.7 three-pointers per contest.
- With 7.8 treys conceded per game, Dallas ranks eighth in the WNBA. It is ceding a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks seventh in the league.
Wings Home/Away Splits
- In home games last season, the Wings put up 0.5 fewer points per game (82.7) than away from home (83.2).
- Dallas allowed 83.2 points per game last year at home, which was 0.9 more points than it allowed in road games (82.3).
- The Wings drained 7.5 treys per game, which was 0.5 fewer than they averaged on the road (8.0). When it comes to three-point percentage, they shot 34.6% when playing at home and 34.0% when playing on the road.
Wings Moneyline and ATS Records
- The Wings have been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
- The Wings have played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.
- Dallas has posted two wins against the spread this year.
- Dallas is winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this year.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wings a 64.9% chance to win.
