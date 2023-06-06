Rangers vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 6
Tuesday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (39-20) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (25-36) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 8:05 PM on June 6.
The probable pitchers are Dane Dunning (4-1) for the Rangers and Matthew Liberatore (1-1) for the Cardinals.
Rangers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rangers 6, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Cardinals Player Props
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- The Rangers are 6-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Rangers have been favorites in 33 games this season and won 23 (69.7%) of those contests.
- This season Texas has won 19 of its 25 games, or 76%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.
- The Rangers have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Texas has scored the most runs (380) in baseball so far this year.
- The Rangers' 3.62 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 31
|@ Tigers
|L 3-2
|Dane Dunning vs Joey Wentz
|June 2
|Mariners
|W 2-0
|Jon Gray vs Luis Castillo
|June 3
|Mariners
|W 16-6
|Andrew Heaney vs Bryan Woo
|June 4
|Mariners
|W 12-3
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Bryce Miller
|June 5
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Martín Pérez vs Adam Wainwright
|June 6
|Cardinals
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Matthew Liberatore
|June 7
|Cardinals
|-
|Jon Gray vs Jack Flaherty
|June 9
|@ Rays
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Taj Bradley
|June 10
|@ Rays
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Shane McClanahan
|June 11
|@ Rays
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Zach Eflin
|June 12
|Angels
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Tyler Anderson
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.