Monday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (38-20) against the St. Louis Cardinals (25-35) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:05 PM on June 5.

The probable pitchers are Martin Perez (6-1) for the Rangers and Adam Wainwright (2-1) for the Cardinals.

Rangers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rangers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 6, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rangers have a record of 5-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have six wins against the spread in their last seven chances.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 32 times and won 22, or 68.8%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 17-6 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Texas leads MLB with 376 runs scored this season.

The Rangers' 3.65 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule