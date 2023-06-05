Rangers vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 5
Monday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (38-20) against the St. Louis Cardinals (25-35) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:05 PM on June 5.
The probable pitchers are Martin Perez (6-1) for the Rangers and Adam Wainwright (2-1) for the Cardinals.
Rangers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 6, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Cardinals Player Props
|How to Watch Rangers vs Cardinals
|Rangers vs Cardinals Odds
Rangers Performance Insights
- In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rangers have a record of 5-1.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Rangers have six wins against the spread in their last seven chances.
- This season, the Rangers have been favored 32 times and won 22, or 68.8%, of those games.
- Texas has a record of 17-6 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.
- Texas leads MLB with 376 runs scored this season.
- The Rangers' 3.65 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 30
|@ Tigers
|W 10-6
|Martín Pérez vs Alex Faedo
|May 31
|@ Tigers
|L 3-2
|Dane Dunning vs Joey Wentz
|June 2
|Mariners
|W 2-0
|Jon Gray vs Luis Castillo
|June 3
|Mariners
|W 16-6
|Andrew Heaney vs Bryan Woo
|June 4
|Mariners
|W 12-3
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Bryce Miller
|June 5
|Cardinals
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Adam Wainwright
|June 6
|Cardinals
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Matthew Liberatore
|June 7
|Cardinals
|-
|Jon Gray vs Jack Flaherty
|June 9
|@ Rays
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Taj Bradley
|June 10
|@ Rays
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Shane McClanahan
|June 11
|@ Rays
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Zach Eflin
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.