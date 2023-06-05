Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cardinals - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Monday, Marcus Semien (.578 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas with an OBP of .371, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .506.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 13th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.
- Semien is batting .348 with one homer during his last outings and is on a 23-game hitting streak.
- Semien has gotten a hit in 48 of 58 games this year (82.8%), including 20 multi-hit games (34.5%).
- He has gone deep in 15.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30 games this year (51.7%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (19.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 38 of 58 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.246
|AVG
|.329
|.329
|OBP
|.420
|.348
|SLG
|.592
|5
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|22
|13/9
|K/BB
|17/12
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|31
|20 (74.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|28 (90.3%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (32.3%)
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (67.7%)
|2 (7.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (22.6%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|21 (67.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).
- The Cardinals allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Wainwright gets the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.15 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty tossed five innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In five games this season, the 41-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.15, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .325 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.