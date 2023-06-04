Player props are listed for Marcus Semien and Ty France, among others, when the Texas Rangers host the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Eovaldi Stats

The Rangers will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (7-2) for his 12th start of the season.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Eovaldi has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 2.42 ERA ranks sixth, .996 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 37th.

Eovaldi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers May. 29 5.0 4 0 0 4 3 at Pirates May. 23 9.0 6 1 1 5 1 vs. Braves May. 17 7.0 5 3 3 5 2 at Athletics May. 11 8.2 3 0 0 12 1 at Angels May. 6 8.0 5 0 0 5 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Nathan Eovaldi's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Semien Stats

Semien has collected 72 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashing .304/.371/.506 on the year.

Semien has hit safely in 22 games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .304 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jun. 3 4-for-6 4 1 3 9 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Tigers May. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Tigers May. 29 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has nine doubles, 14 home runs, 20 walks and 50 RBI (55 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He has a .257/.320/.495 slash line so far this year.

Garcia has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Tigers May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Tigers May. 30 4-for-5 3 0 0 4 1 at Tigers May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

France Stats

France has recorded 59 hits with 17 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .265/.337/.408 slash line on the year.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 3 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Rangers Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 30 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Yankees May. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Rodríguez Stats

Julio Rodriguez has 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 17 walks and 32 RBI (57 total hits). He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashing .246/.306/.435 on the season.

Rodriguez heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a home run and four RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 at Rangers Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Yankees May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Yankees May. 30 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 29 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0

Bet on player props for Ty France, Julio Rodríguez or other Mariners players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.