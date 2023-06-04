Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (37-20) will host Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (29-29) at Globe Life Field on Sunday, June 4, with a start time of 2:35 PM ET.

The Mariners are +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Rangers (-150). Texas is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The total is 8 runs for this contest.

Rangers vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (7-2, 2.42 ERA) vs Bryce Miller - SEA (3-2, 3.00 ERA)

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 31 times and won 21, or 67.7%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Rangers have a 16-4 record (winning 80% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Rangers went 5-1 across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Mariners have won in six, or 35.3%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Mariners have a mark of 1-2 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1800 7th 2nd Win AL West +210 - 2nd

