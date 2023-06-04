Sunday's game between the Texas Rangers (37-20) and the Seattle Mariners (29-29) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers coming out on top. Game time is at 2:35 PM on June 4.

The Rangers will give the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (7-2, 2.42 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Mariners will turn to Bryce Miller (3-2, 3.00 ERA).

Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rangers have a record of 5-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have a record of 5-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Rangers have won 21, or 67.7%, of the 31 games they've played as favorites this season.

Texas is 16-4 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Texas has scored the most runs (364) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.66).

Rangers Schedule