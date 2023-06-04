The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras and his .564 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Mariners.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is batting .306 with 10 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 13 walks.

In 65.9% of his 44 games this season, Taveras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 6.8% of his games this season, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.3% of his games this year, Taveras has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (13.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 20 games this season (45.5%), including multiple runs in five games.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 15 .259 AVG .315 .333 OBP .373 .407 SLG .444 2 XBH 6 1 HR 0 1 RBI 9 11/2 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 16 GP 28 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (71.4%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (32.1%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (46.4%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.6%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (28.6%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings