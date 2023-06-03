The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman and his .405 on-base percentage over his past 10 games, battle the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is hitting .241 with six doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.

Grossman has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (12.2%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

Grossman has driven home a run in 16 games this season (32.7%), including more than one RBI in 16.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 51.0% of his games this season (25 of 49), with two or more runs seven times (14.3%).

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .294 AVG .173 .367 OBP .228 .529 SLG .173 6 XBH 0 3 HR 0 12 RBI 4 15/7 K/BB 16/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 26 17 (73.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%) 12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (50.0%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (30.8%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings