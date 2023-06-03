Adolis Garcia and Julio Rodriguez will be among the star attractions when the Texas Rangers play the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are ninth in MLB action with 71 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Texas ranks fourth in MLB with a .448 slugging percentage.

The Rangers have a league-high .272 batting average.

Texas has the most productive offense in MLB action, scoring 6.2 runs per game (348 total runs).

The Rangers' .339 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.

The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 12 average in MLB.

Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has a 3.62 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.182).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Heaney makes the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last time out was on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

Heaney is looking for his fifth straight quality start.

Heaney is aiming for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance on the hill.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Orioles L 3-2 Away Cody Bradford Kyle Bradish 5/29/2023 Tigers W 5-0 Away Nathan Eovaldi Matthew Boyd 5/30/2023 Tigers W 10-6 Away Martín Pérez Alex Faedo 5/31/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Away Dane Dunning Joey Wentz 6/2/2023 Mariners W 2-0 Home Jon Gray Luis Castillo 6/3/2023 Mariners - Home Andrew Heaney - 6/4/2023 Mariners - Home Nathan Eovaldi Bryce Miller 6/5/2023 Cardinals - Home Martín Pérez Adam Wainwright 6/6/2023 Cardinals - Home Dane Dunning Matthew Liberatore 6/7/2023 Cardinals - Home Jon Gray Jack Flaherty 6/9/2023 Rays - Away Andrew Heaney Josh Fleming

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.