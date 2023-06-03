The MLB lineup today, which includes the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, is not one to miss.

Here you will find information on how to watch all of today's MLB action.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Boston Red Sox (29-27) play the Tampa Bay Rays (40-18)

The Rays will take to the field at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Masataka Yoshida (.312 AVG, 7 HR, 31 RBI)

Masataka Yoshida (.312 AVG, 7 HR, 31 RBI) TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.298 AVG, 7 HR, 30 RBI)

BOS Moneyline TB Moneyline Total -115 -104 8.5

The Chicago White Sox (24-35) face the Detroit Tigers (26-29)

The Tigers will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.256 AVG, 7 HR, 39 RBI)

Andrew Vaughn (.256 AVG, 7 HR, 39 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.239 AVG, 4 HR, 24 RBI)

CHW Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -163 +140 8.5

The Pittsburgh Pirates (29-27) play host to the St. Louis Cardinals (25-33)

The Cardinals will take to the field at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.277 AVG, 7 HR, 36 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.277 AVG, 7 HR, 36 RBI) STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.298 AVG, 10 HR, 26 RBI)

STL Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -141 +121 9.5

The Washington Nationals (25-32) face the Philadelphia Phillies (25-32)

The Phillies will look to pick up a road win at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Jeimer Candelario (.269 AVG, 7 HR, 28 RBI)

Jeimer Candelario (.269 AVG, 7 HR, 28 RBI) PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.311 AVG, 7 HR, 34 RBI)

PHI Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -121 +102 8.5

The Texas Rangers (36-20) host the Seattle Mariners (29-28)

The Mariners will look to pick up a road win at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.294 AVG, 8 HR, 44 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.294 AVG, 8 HR, 44 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.246 AVG, 10 HR, 31 RBI)

TEX Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -147 +125 9

The New York Mets (30-28) play host to the Toronto Blue Jays (31-27)

The Blue Jays will take to the field at Citi Field against the Mets on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.235 AVG, 20 HR, 46 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.235 AVG, 20 HR, 46 RBI) TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.331 AVG, 12 HR, 39 RBI)

TOR Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -116 -103 9

The Houston Astros (34-23) face the Los Angeles Angels (30-29)

The Angels will take to the field at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Yordan Alvarez (.279 AVG, 15 HR, 50 RBI)

Yordan Alvarez (.279 AVG, 15 HR, 50 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.262 AVG, 15 HR, 38 RBI)

HOU Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -179 +153 8.5

The Cincinnati Reds (26-31) play host to the Milwaukee Brewers (30-27)

The Brewers will hit the field at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.278 AVG, 6 HR, 26 RBI)

Jonathan India (.278 AVG, 6 HR, 26 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.258 AVG, 7 HR, 24 RBI)

MIL Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -115 -104 10.5

The Kansas City Royals (17-40) face the Colorado Rockies (25-34)

The Rockies will hit the field at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.263 AVG, 9 HR, 26 RBI)

Vinnie Pasquantino (.263 AVG, 9 HR, 26 RBI) COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.277 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI)

KC Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -149 +128 9.5

The Miami Marlins (30-28) face the Oakland Athletics (12-47)

The Athletics will hit the field at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Jorge Soler (.249 AVG, 17 HR, 36 RBI)

Jorge Soler (.249 AVG, 17 HR, 36 RBI) OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.270 AVG, 1 HR, 24 RBI)

MIA Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -202 +168 8.5

The Boston Red Sox (29-27) take on the Tampa Bay Rays (40-18)

The Rays will look to pick up a road win at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Masataka Yoshida (.312 AVG, 7 HR, 31 RBI)

Masataka Yoshida (.312 AVG, 7 HR, 31 RBI) TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.298 AVG, 7 HR, 30 RBI)

BOS Moneyline TB Moneyline Total -115 -105 -

The Minnesota Twins (31-27) host the Cleveland Guardians (25-32)

The Guardians will look to pick up a road win at Target Field versus the Twins on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.220 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI)

Byron Buxton (.220 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.271 AVG, 6 HR, 30 RBI)

MIN Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -138 +117 7.5

The Los Angeles Dodgers (35-23) play host to the New York Yankees (34-25)

The Yankees will hit the field at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.343 AVG, 10 HR, 35 RBI)

Freddie Freeman (.343 AVG, 10 HR, 35 RBI) NYY Key Player: Aaron Judge (.291 AVG, 18 HR, 39 RBI)

NYY Moneyline LAD Moneyline Total -127 +107 9

The San Francisco Giants (28-29) play the Baltimore Orioles (36-21)

The Orioles hope to get a road victory at Oracle Park against the Giants on Saturday at 10:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.271 AVG, 8 HR, 17 RBI)

LaMonte Wade Jr (.271 AVG, 8 HR, 17 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.283 AVG, 8 HR, 28 RBI)

SF Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -133 +112 8

The Arizona Diamondbacks (35-23) face the Atlanta Braves (33-24)

The Braves will take to the field at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.293 AVG, 9 HR, 24 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.293 AVG, 9 HR, 24 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.323 AVG, 11 HR, 31 RBI)

ATL Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -208 +174 9

The San Diego Padres (26-31) play host to the Chicago Cubs (25-31)

The Cubs will take to the field at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.255 AVG, 10 HR, 26 RBI)

Juan Soto (.255 AVG, 10 HR, 26 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.286 AVG, 4 HR, 26 RBI)

SD Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -170 +144 7.5

