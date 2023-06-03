The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is entering the final round, and J.J. Spaun is currently in 14th with a score of -3.

Looking to place a bet on J.J. Spaun at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

J.J. Spaun Insights

Spaun has finished under par six times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds.

He has finished with a top-10 score once in his last 15 rounds.

Spaun has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Spaun has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Spaun has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 29 -7 273 0 17 1 2 $2M

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

Spaun has one top-20 finish in his past four appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 14th.

In his past four appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

Spaun finished 14th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

The par-72 course measures 7,571 yards this week, 270 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course Spaun has played in the past year has been 287 yards shorter than the 7,571 yards Muirfield Village GC will be at for this event.

Spaun's Last Time Out

Spaun shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, with an average of 3.19 strokes to finish in the 30th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.06 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which placed him in the 51st percentile among all competitors.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Spaun was better than only 10% of the golfers (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Spaun recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Spaun carded four bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.7).

Spaun had more birdies or better (six) than the field average of 5.7 on the 48 par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

At that last tournament, Spaun had a bogey or worse on eight of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.2).

Spaun finished the Charles Schwab Challenge with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, fewer than the tournament average, 1.9.

On the eight par-5s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Spaun carded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.7.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

72 / 7,571 yards Spaun Odds to Win: +11000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Spaun's performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.