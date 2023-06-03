Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Adolis Garcia, carrying a .333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners June 3 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .257 with nine doubles, 14 home runs and 19 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 33 of 55 games this year (60.0%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (23.6%).
- He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has had at least one RBI in 43.6% of his games this year (24 of 55), with more than one RBI 12 times (21.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 50.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 21.8%.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.294
|AVG
|.209
|.342
|OBP
|.300
|.603
|SLG
|.373
|9
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|14
|13/5
|K/BB
|22/10
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|30
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (60.0%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (20.0%)
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (43.3%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (13.3%)
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (33.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.62).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 47 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
