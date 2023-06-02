Friday's game features the Texas Rangers (35-20) and the Seattle Mariners (29-27) matching up at Globe Life Field (on June 2) at 8:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Rangers, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Luis Castillo (4-2) for the Mariners and Jon Gray (5-1) for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 2-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Rangers have a 3-1-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in four of those games).

The Rangers have been victorious in 12, or 57.1%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Texas has come away with a win nine times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (346 total, 6.3 per game).

Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.68 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.

Rangers Schedule