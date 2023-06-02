Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (.368 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .309 with 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 13 walks.
- Taveras has recorded a hit in 28 of 42 games this year (66.7%), including 12 multi-hit games (28.6%).
- In 42 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Taveras has an RBI in 11 of 42 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 45.2% of his games this year (19 of 42), with two or more runs five times (11.9%).
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|15
|.259
|AVG
|.315
|.333
|OBP
|.373
|.407
|SLG
|.444
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|9
|11/2
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|28
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (71.4%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (32.1%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (46.4%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.6%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (28.6%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.66 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 47 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 12th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.69 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 30-year-old's 2.69 ERA ranks ninth, .990 WHIP ranks sixth, and 10.7 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
