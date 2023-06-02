Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Adolis Garcia (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .257 with nine doubles, 14 home runs and 19 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 111th, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 59.3% of his 54 games this season, with multiple hits in 24.1% of those games.
- In 11 games this season, he has hit a home run (20.4%, and 6% of his trips to the plate).
- Garcia has an RBI in 24 of 54 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 28 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.294
|AVG
|.209
|.342
|OBP
|.300
|.603
|SLG
|.373
|9
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|14
|13/5
|K/BB
|22/10
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|30
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (60.0%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (20.0%)
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (43.3%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (13.3%)
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (33.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 47 home runs (0.8 per game), the least in the league.
- The Mariners will send Castillo (4-2) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.69 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.69), sixth in WHIP (.990), and 10th in K/9 (10.7) among pitchers who qualify.
