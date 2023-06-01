Looking for Thursday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the top matchups of the day, which features Freddy Peralta drawing the start for the Brewers, and Kevin Gausman taking the mound for Blue Jays.

Keep reading to find the expected starters for every contest on the docket for June 1.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Brewers at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Peralta (5-4) to the bump as they face the Blue Jays, who will counter with Gausman (3-3) when the clubs play on Thursday.

MIL: Peralta TOR: Gausman 10 (54.1 IP) Games/IP 11 (68.1 IP) 4.47 ERA 3.03 9.6 K/9 11.7

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -200

-200 MIL Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 8.5 runs

Phillies at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (4-2) to the bump as they face the Mets, who will give the start to Max Scherzer (4-2) when the clubs face off on Thursday.

PHI: Walker NYM: Scherzer 11 (53.1 IP) Games/IP 8 (40.2 IP) 5.57 ERA 3.54 7.3 K/9 8.6

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -175

-175 PHI Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 8.5 runs

Padres at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Joe Musgrove (2-2) to the mound as they face the Marlins, who will counter with Jesus Luzardo (4-3) when the teams face off on Thursday.

SD: Musgrove MIA: Luzardo 6 (30.1 IP) Games/IP 11 (61.1 IP) 5.64 ERA 3.67 9.2 K/9 10.3

Vegas Odds for Padres at Marlins

SD Odds to Win: -120

-120 MIA Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8 runs

Rockies at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Chase Anderson (0-0) to the bump as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will look to Zach Davies (0-1) for the game between the clubs Thursday.

COL: Anderson ARI: Davies 5 (20.2 IP) Games/IP 3 (12.2 IP) 1.31 ERA 5.68 4.4 K/9 7.1

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Diamondbacks

ARI Odds to Win: -175

-175 COL Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 9.5 runs

Reds at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Hunter Greene (1-4) to the hill as they face the Red Sox, who will look to Chris Sale (5-2) for the game between the clubs on Thursday.

CIN: Greene BOS: Sale 11 (56 IP) Games/IP 10 (55.1 IP) 4.18 ERA 4.72 12.9 K/9 10.6

Vegas Odds for Reds at Red Sox

BOS Odds to Win: -165

-165 CIN Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 9 runs

Guardians at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (1-1) to the hill as they play the Twins, who will give the start to Pablo Lopez (3-3) when the clubs meet on Thursday.

CLE: Bibee MIN: Lopez 6 (34.1 IP) Games/IP 11 (65.2 IP) 2.88 ERA 4.11 8.9 K/9 11.1

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -145

-145 CLE Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8 runs

Angels at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Reid Detmers (0-4) to the bump as they take on the Astros, who will hand the ball to Framber Valdez (5-4) for the game between the clubs on Thursday.

LAA: Detmers HOU: Valdez 9 (45.2 IP) Games/IP 11 (72 IP) 4.93 ERA 2.38 11.4 K/9 9.6

