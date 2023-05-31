Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (.188 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is batting .241 with six doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.
- In 66.0% of his games this season (31 of 47), Grossman has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (17.0%) he recorded more than one.
- In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (12.8%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).
- In 34.0% of his games this year, Grossman has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (17.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 24 of 47 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.294
|AVG
|.173
|.367
|OBP
|.228
|.529
|SLG
|.173
|6
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|4
|15/7
|K/BB
|16/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|16 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.0%)
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (48.0%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 68 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- The Tigers are sending Wentz (1-5) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.80 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 7.80 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .307 to opposing hitters.
