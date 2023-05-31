The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (.188 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

  • Grossman is batting .241 with six doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.
  • In 66.0% of his games this season (31 of 47), Grossman has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (17.0%) he recorded more than one.
  • In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (12.8%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 34.0% of his games this year, Grossman has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (17.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 24 of 47 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
.294 AVG .173
.367 OBP .228
.529 SLG .173
6 XBH 0
3 HR 0
12 RBI 4
15/7 K/BB 16/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
22 GP 25
16 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%)
12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%)
3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%)
8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to allow 68 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • The Tigers are sending Wentz (1-5) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.80 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has a 7.80 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .307 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.