The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (.188 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is batting .241 with six doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.

In 66.0% of his games this season (31 of 47), Grossman has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (17.0%) he recorded more than one.

In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (12.8%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).

In 34.0% of his games this year, Grossman has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (17.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 24 of 47 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .294 AVG .173 .367 OBP .228 .529 SLG .173 6 XBH 0 3 HR 0 12 RBI 4 15/7 K/BB 16/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 25 16 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%) 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

