On Wednesday, May 31, Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (35-19) visit Riley Greene's Detroit Tigers (25-28) at Comerica Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

The Tigers have been listed as +130 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Rangers (-155). The over/under for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Dane Dunning - TEX (4-0, 1.67 ERA) vs Joey Wentz - DET (1-5, 7.80 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rangers and Tigers game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rangers (-155), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Rangers are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.45 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Marcus Semien hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rangers vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 20, or 69%, of the 29 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have a record of 15-3 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (83.3% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and finished 6-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Tigers have been victorious in 19, or 42.2%, of the 45 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Tigers have won 11 of 25 games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 2nd Win AL West +225 - 2nd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.