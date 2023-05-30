How to Watch the Rangers vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will look to out-hit Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers are ninth in MLB play with 70 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Texas is fourth in MLB, slugging .450.
- The Rangers lead the majors with a .271 batting average.
- Texas scores the second-most runs in baseball (334 total, 6.3 per game).
- The Rangers' .339 on-base percentage is second-best in MLB.
- The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 16 mark in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the majors.
- Texas has a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers have the third-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.187).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers will send Martin Perez (6-1) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.83 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Perez is seeking his third quality start in a row.
- Perez will try to last five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/24/2023
|Pirates
|W 3-2
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Johan Oviedo
|5/26/2023
|Orioles
|W 12-2
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5/27/2023
|Orioles
|W 5-3
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Dean Kremer
|5/28/2023
|Orioles
|L 3-2
|Away
|Cody Bradford
|Kyle Bradish
|5/29/2023
|Tigers
|W 5-0
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Matthew Boyd
|5/30/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Alex Faedo
|5/31/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Joey Wentz
|6/2/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Luis Castillo
|6/3/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Marco Gonzales
|6/4/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Bryce Miller
|6/5/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Adam Wainwright
