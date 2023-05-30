On Tuesday, Leody Taveras (batting .389 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Tigers.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

  • Taveras is batting .321 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks.
  • In 67.5% of his games this year (27 of 40), Taveras has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (30.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 40 games played this year, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In 11 games this season (27.5%), Taveras has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (12.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 47.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.5%.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 15
.259 AVG .315
.333 OBP .373
.407 SLG .444
2 XBH 6
1 HR 0
1 RBI 9
11/2 K/BB 11/5
1 SB 1
Home Away
14 GP 26
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (73.1%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (34.6%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (50.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.8%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (30.8%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.44).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (67 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Faedo (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.15 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .188 batting average against him.
