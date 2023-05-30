The Texas Rangers, including Josh Smith and his .423 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Alex Faedo and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Josh Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .218 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.

Smith has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has homered in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (three of 35), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has driven in a run in four games this season (11.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once 12 times this year (34.3%), including four games with multiple runs (11.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .095 AVG .263 .345 OBP .391 .095 SLG .474 0 XBH 4 0 HR 2 0 RBI 3 8/5 K/BB 15/4 0 SB 1 Home Away 15 GP 20 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings