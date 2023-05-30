Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Jung and his .488 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (156 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Detroit Tigers and Alex Faedo on May 30 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung leads Texas with 56 hits, batting .283 this season with 21 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 85th and he is 28th in slugging.
- Jung is batting .421 during his last outings and is on a 12-game hitting streak.
- Jung has picked up a hit in 38 of 50 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.
- Looking at the 50 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (18.0%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Jung has had an RBI in 17 games this season (34.0%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (20.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season (25 of 50), with two or more runs 10 times (20.0%).
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.302
|AVG
|.194
|.353
|OBP
|.234
|.587
|SLG
|.361
|8
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|11
|23/5
|K/BB
|24/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|29
|16 (76.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|22 (75.9%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (27.6%)
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (48.3%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (13.8%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (34.5%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.44 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (67 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Faedo (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In four games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 4.15 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .188 to his opponents.
