Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Adolis Garcia, with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the hill, May 30 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .244 with eight doubles, 14 home runs and 19 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 103rd in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 30 of 52 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 11 games this year (21.2%), homering in 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 24 games this season (46.2%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (23.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 51.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (21.2%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.294
|AVG
|.209
|.342
|OBP
|.300
|.603
|SLG
|.373
|9
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|14
|13/5
|K/BB
|22/10
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|28
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (57.1%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (17.9%)
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (42.9%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.3%)
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (35.7%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.44).
- The Tigers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (67 total, 1.3 per game).
- Faedo (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.15 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.15, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .188 against him.
