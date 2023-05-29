The Texas Rangers (33-19) will look for Marcus Semien to extend a 17-game hitting streak versus the Detroit Tigers (25-26) on Monday at 1:10 PM ET, at Comerica Park.

The probable starters are Nathan Eovaldi (6-2) for the Rangers and Matthew Boyd (3-3) for the Tigers.

Rangers vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (6-2, 2.60 ERA) vs Boyd - DET (3-3, 5.74 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

Eovaldi (6-2) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed nine innings while giving up one earned run on six hits in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.60, a 6 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .966 in 10 games this season.

He's looking to extend his seven-game quality start streak.

Eovaldi has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Boyd

Boyd makes the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.74 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

During nine games this season, the 32-year-old has a 5.74 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .251 to opposing hitters.

Boyd enters this outing with one quality start under his belt this season.

Boyd will try to pick up his sixth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

